PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As you read this, you’ve already made it through the coldest morning of the week with temperatures in single digits this morning.

There isn’t going to be much of a wind chill through the day with winds relatively low, coming in out of the east at around 3mph. Skies will start off cloudy, with mostly sunny skies arriving before noon.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Highs today should hit the mid to low 30s.

Looking ahead, we warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs likely hitting the upper 40’s.

Now there will be some disappointment as we were chatting about potential 50 degree weather during this stretch a week ago. Things have changed as the push of the warmest air won’t quite hit us before cooler weather settles back in. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures generally falling with the coldest weather of that cold spell arriving on Saturday.

At this point, I have a couple of concerns when it comes to the precipitation late this week. I have already mentioned the fact that there will be a period of what could be hours with rain falling along with temperatures at the surface well below freezing. This could potentially cause icing issues. This means roads will be slowed…. Power outage chances will also go up… and many schools could potentially be shut down for the day.

Obviously the weather late this week could have a significant impact on travel on Friday morning.

My second concern is that we are sitting on seven inches of snow on the ground as of Sunday morning, ice floating down rivers, and a significant rain event that could bring an inch to an inch and a half of rain widespread over a day and a half. This could lead to major river flooding especially along the Allegheny River.

Just a reminder, there is still a lot that is not known when it comes to freezing rain and the precipitation event from Wednesday through Friday.

At this point we ask that you are aware of the potential but realize that things can and will change. While not likely, I am still holding out hope it comes down as all rain and we don’t have to deal with any ice.

