By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flames sparked overnight inside a downtown Pittsburgh apartment complex, sending tents out onto the street.
The fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Roosevelt Arms apartment building along Penn Avenue in the city’s Cultural District just before midnight on Sunday night.
Due to the size of the 14-story building, additional crews were called in to assist.
“Firefighters went floor to floor getting residents out of structure and into a Port Authority bus and one of the businesses generously opened their doors.”
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation while the Red Cross helps those who are now without a home.