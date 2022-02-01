PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local teen has been warming hearts and keeping people safe during these cold winter months, but when he lost a vital tool of his trade, his community rallied around him.

When the snow starts to come down, 14-year-old Cohen Stahl gears up with shovels, scrapers, and his trusty ATV.

The Somerset County teen rides through the Conemaugh Township area shoveling driveways, clearing out mailboxes, and digging out fire hydrants.

“I drove my quad for a good cause,” Stahl said.

The township’s fire department took notice, too.

But during Cohen’s most recent plow expedition, the VFD had to respond as his quad broke down and was destroyed after it caught fire.

Cohen’s plight with his plow made its way around social media and a local business owner crafted a plan.

“Seeing a young guy like him with a picture with a shovel beside the fire hydrant really stood out to me. I wanted to help him as soon as I could. This is our thing, ATV’S, so it was a perfect time for me to jump in and try to help him,” said Jason Keller, owner of Cernic’s Cycle World.

A GoFundMe page was born and donations started rolling in.

“I’m glad they’re helping me out. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing, plowing driveways and fire hydrants,” Cohen said.

Here's to his hard work and good deeds.

