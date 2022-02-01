By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a recall to tell you about involving your medicine cabinet.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling about 800 bottles of Geri-Care brand over-the-counter acetaminophen and aspirin.

The Commission says the packaging is not child resistant, so it poses a poisoning risk to children.

There is nothing wrong with the tablets — only with the packaging.

You should place the medications where children can’t reach them, or put them in a different container.

Another option is to contact the company for a refund.

For more information and a list of affected products, click here.