By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is holding virtual hiring events to fill more than 160 personal shopper positions.
The company has both permanent and part-time positions to support curbside pickup and home delivery services.
The virtual hiring events will be held on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested will be able to interview from their own homes and have the opportunity to get a same-day job offer and new hire bonus.
More information and a link to apply can be found here.