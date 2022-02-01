BRIDGE COLLAPSECrews lift 21-ton Port Authority bus out of Frick Park
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is holding virtual hiring events to fill more than 160 personal shopper positions.

The company has both permanent and part-time positions to support curbside pickup and home delivery services.

The virtual hiring events will be held on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested will be able to interview from their own homes and have the opportunity to get a same-day job offer and new hire bonus.

More information and a link to apply can be found here.