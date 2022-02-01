FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Watch in effect
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was killed in a fire in Fayette County.

Crews were called to East Second Street in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

(Photo: KDKA)

Details are limited, but there were early reports of someone trapped inside, dispatchers said.

KDKA has a crew heading to the scene.

There’s been no word on what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.