JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was killed in a fire in Fayette County.
Crews were called to East Second Street in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Details are limited, but there were early reports of someone trapped inside, dispatchers said.
KDKA has a crew heading to the scene.
There's been no word on what caused the fire.
