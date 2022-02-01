By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA is excited to announce it is launching Alert Days, which will help inform you about potentially disruptive weather headed our way.

What is First Alert? It’s a concept focused on keeping viewers like you informed on television and digital in advance of potential problematic weather. The important distinction is that we will aim to ALERT you to potential rough weather several days in advance, not ALARM you.

When weather is a cause for concern in Southwestern Pennsylvania, your KDKA First Alert Weather Team will communicate that on all of our platforms as early as possible. It could be two days; it could be eight days. As the saying goes, it just depends on the weather!

We know you can get your weather coverage from a variety of other options. We hope you understand our commitment to keeping you informed and safe is our No. 1 priority with this First Alert concept, and we appreciate that you watch KDKA on television and follow us on digital and social media.