By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man riding in a Bobcat went over a hillside in Westmoreland County.
He fell about 150 feet down the hill.
It happened Tuesday afternoon behind a business in North Huntingdon, along route 30.
After a couple hours, emergency crews pulled the man to safety, and the Bobcat back up the hillside.
The man's identity and condition were not immediately known.