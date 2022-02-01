FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Watch in effect
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bobcat, North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man riding in a Bobcat went over a hillside in Westmoreland County.

READ MORE: Team That Lifted Bus Out Of Pittsburgh Bridge Wreckage Explains How They Did It

He fell about 150 feet down the hill.

It happened Tuesday afternoon behind a business in North Huntingdon, along route 30.

READ MORE: 1 Killed In Fayette County Fire

After a couple hours, emergency crews pulled the man to safety, and the Bobcat back up the hillside.

The man’s identity and condition were not immediately known.

MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Rebecca Kloster Found In Washington County

Bobcat accident

A man who was riding in a Bobcat went over a hillside in Westmoreland County. (Photo: KDKA-TV)