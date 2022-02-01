BRIDGE COLLAPSECrews lift 21-ton Port Authority bus out of Frick Park
NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Fayette County.

Richard Friend, 66, was last seen on Monday night in the area of Grays Landing Hill Road in Nicholson Township.

He may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury, state police said.

Friend is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing a blue tee-shirt and white camo sweatpants when he disappeared. He also wasn’t wearing any shoes.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact state police.