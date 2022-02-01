Nemacolin, a four-season adventure resort in Pennsylvania’s beautiful Laurel Highlands, is the perfect place to grow a brilliant career in the hospitality industry. The resort is inviting job seekers to come make magic with them.

Nemacolin will be hosting a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, in the Grand Ballroom. Whether you’re seeking a full-time role, a part-time position, or a seasonal internship, Nemacolin offers a broad range of opportunities for individuals at all stages in their careers.

Discover competitive wages, full benefits, a 401(k) program, generous resort and meal discounts, and the best coworkers in the world.

Nemacolin also offer career development opportunities including culinary apprenticeships, continuing education collaborations, and an immersive Accelerated Leadership Development Program.

When you join the Nemacolin family, a bright future is waiting, no matter where your career goals may take you.

Nemacolin has made it a priority to provide a safe environment for guests, members, associates, and the surrounding community by partnering with a staff that is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you have any questions, visit nemacolin.com/careers or call our human resources department at 724.329.6132.

Even better, join the Career Fair! Nemacolin would love to meet you face to face, and show you everything they have to offer. Once you visit the mountain wonderland, you’ll understand what they mean by “Real Life Magic.”