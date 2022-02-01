PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pfizer has announced it is planning to ask the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

Pfizer’s leaders are expected to ask as soon as today for the authorization of a two-dose vaccine for children aged six months through four years old, according to the New York Times.

If approved, this age group would receive two doses, while Pfizer continues to research the effectiveness of three shots.

Pfizer says the two doses at 1/10 of the amount adults receive is safe, but it doesn’t provide a strong enough immune response.

Leaders plan to present information on a third dose by late March.

Some federal regulators say they’re anxious to look through the data in hopes of authorizing the two-dose vaccine by the end of February.

This comes as the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases spiked dramatically through the surge of the Omicron variant.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 3.5 million child cases of the virus were reported in January — with more than 808,000 cases being reported for the week ending January 27.

Health leaders believe the approval of the vaccine for this group of children would help protect them and stop the spread of the virus.

All other age groups are already able to receive the vaccine.