BRIDGE COLLAPSECrews lift 21-ton Port Authority bus out of Frick Park
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The Panthers' season will kickoff with the Backyard Brawl at Heinz Field on September 1.
Filed Under:Backyard Brawl, Pitt Athletics, Pitt Football, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt will open its 2022 season by resuming the Backyard Brawl.

Pitt will host West Virginia University on Thursday, September 1 on national television.

It will be the first time the two teams played each other in 11 years.

Pitt’s full schedule is as follows:

  • September 1 — West Virginia
  • September 10 — Tennessee
  • September 17 — at Western Michigan
  • September 24 — Rhode Island
  • October 1 — Georgia Tech
  • October 8 — Virginia Tech
  • October 22 — at Louisville
  • October 29 — at North Carolina
  • November 5 — Syracuse
  • November 12 — at Virginia
  • November 19 — Duke

The ACC Championship Game is scheduled for December 3.