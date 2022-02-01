By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt will open its 2022 season by resuming the Backyard Brawl.
Pitt will host West Virginia University on Thursday, September 1 on national television.
It will be the first time the two teams played each other in 11 years.
Pitt’s full schedule is as follows:
- September 1 — West Virginia
- September 10 — Tennessee
- September 17 — at Western Michigan
- September 24 — Rhode Island
- October 1 — Georgia Tech
- October 8 — Virginia Tech
- October 22 — at Louisville
- October 29 — at North Carolina
- November 5 — Syracuse
- November 12 — at Virginia
- November 19 — Duke
The ACC Championship Game is scheduled for December 3.