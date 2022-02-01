By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is putting aside almost half a million dollars for new snowplows.
Councilman Anthony Coghill and the Office of Management and Budget found $470,000 to immediately buy six trucks and rent another six, Mayor Ed Gainey announced Tuesday.
The news comes as the Pittsburgh region braces for another winter storm. While a few days away, the current forecast shows the area could see up to a quarter-inch of freezing rain followed by 3 to 7 inches of snow.
During the last winter storm, some residents complained their streets were untouched 24 hours later, some even longer. The mayor's office said older vehicles were taken out of service, and an order of 17 others is tied up in supply chain shortages.
Gainey said the city has also hired nine more drivers and four additional workers to increase staffing through the rest of the season.