PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania that will be in effect for several days.

The watch will go into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect through Friday morning.

Mostly rain is expected to arrive Wednesday evening that could turn to an icy mix on Thursday morning. At least 1/4″ of freezing rain could fall Thursday.

On Friday, the mix is expected to turn to snow, with an accumulation of 2-4″ possible to arrive throughout the day.

