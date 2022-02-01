PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania that will be in effect for several days.

The watch will go into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect through Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for east-central Ohio, the northern WV panhandle, and portions of western PA for a system affecting the area Wednesday Night through early Friday. pic.twitter.com/5O9zyIVA8O — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 1, 2022

Mostly rain is expected to arrive Wednesday evening that could turn to an icy mix on Thursday morning. At least 1/4″ of freezing rain could fall Thursday.

On Friday, the mix is expected to turn to snow, with an accumulation of 2-4″ possible to arrive throughout the day.

