PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Questions surround the weekend death of a former priest named in the state’s grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh confirmed the death of Paul Spisak, who was charged last month with recording a young boy inside a Target bathroom. The 77-year-old former priest had been in the Allegheny County Jail since January.

In December, Spisak was charged with recording a 13-year-old boy inside a bathroom at the East Liberty Target store. When police searched his phone, investigators said they found photos of the victim and others using the bathroom.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the jail told KDKA-TV that Spisak was found unresponsive in his cell on Jan. 22 but was reportedly alert and stable after a response by a medical team.

The spokesperson added that he was transported to the hospital, where hospital officials reported Spisak had numerous medical complications. Hospital personnel recommended notifying his next of kin while he continued treatment.

The jail spokesperson said due to his condition, the court released Spisak from jail custody on Jan. 28. According to the medical examiner’s report, Spisak died on Jan. 30. The jail says Spisak died at the hospital.

The jail spokesperson said as with all incidents at the jail, this will be reviewed by administration and Internal Affairs.

Spisak was named in Pennsylvania’s scathing 2018 grand jury report investigating church sex abuse. He was also arrested in 2006 after recording someone in the men’s bathroom at South Hills Village Mall. Spisak was removed from the ministry in 2002.

The cause and manner of Paul Spisak’s death haven’t been released yet.

The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board meets Thursday, and KDKA was told questions will be raised about his death.