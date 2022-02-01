PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People who use the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh plan to savor the bridge for the next two weeks before it closes for nearly two years.

A bridge rehabilitation project has been in the works for a while, long before the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed.

“Because of the recent collapse, a lot of the bridges need it, you see the rust on here, it will help,” said Christine Montgomery, a city landscape photographer and a Beechview resident who walks on the bridge often.

The bridge is getting a $34.4 million facelift. It will close to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic on Feb. 14 and is expected to reopen in December 2023.

“If it’s a safety thing, that’s fine. It’s like shutting down the Empire State Building for two years,” said Joe Polizzotti, who was visiting Pittsburgh from New Jersey.

The iconic Pittsburgh structure is loved by residents and visitors. Many people use the bridge to get to the North Shore and PNC Park for Pirates games. It carries nearly 8,000 vehicles daily across the Allegheny River.

“I travel a lot. This is one of the reasons I come out to the city. I just walk by the stadium, walking over the bridge. There are a ton of other bridges, but this one is right by the stadium,” Polizzotti said.

The self-anchored suspension bridge was last inspected in 2021. The deck, superstructure and substructure are all rated “5,” or in “fair” condition.

Allegheny County Department of Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said a lot of repairs needs to be made.

“It’ll be a full rehabilitation of the structure. We’re replacing the deck, painting the super structure, performing structural repairs. There will also be some utility work on the bridge. There’s a gas line and electrical lines will be rehabbed or replaced during this operation,” he said.

He said there is deterioration on the bridge that officials want to stop.

“If you go across the bridge, you’ll see the deterioration along the curb lines. The paint is breaking down, so we want to sand blast it and replace the structural members or any steal that’s deteriorated. The deck has had some issues and we’ve been repairing it along the way here, so we’re going to replace the entire deck,” said Shanley.

This is the last of the Three Sister bridges to be rehabbed. The construction on the bridge may cause some headaches, but Many Pittsburghers think it’ll be worth it.

“I do use it every day for work. I walk across the bridge because it takes the bus over this way from Bloomfield and I think if the bridge needs work, then that sounds great. I’d rather it be repaired than be using it,” said Al Hogan, who is a Bloomfield resident.

The Clemente Bridge is used as a classic backdrop to wedding photos, and many couples have symbolized their love by putting a lock on the handrails. Now the 11,000 “love locks” that are on the bridge will have to be removed.

People are encouraged to get their locks before construction starts at 6 a.m. on Feb. 14. The ones left behind will be cut off the handrails and donated to the Industrial Arts Workshop of Hazelwood.

While the Clemente Bridge is important to many, Shanley said, “We’ll be working with the Pirates throughout this project. We have meetings planned monthly to meet with them so we can coordinate with them any issues they have or we have.”