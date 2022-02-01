By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has unveiled an exhibit dedicated to one of the most iconic photographers in city history.
Teenie Harris worked for the Pittsburgh Courier for four decades, chronicling Black life and culture.
There will be a month-long display honoring his work in the lobby of the City-County Building for Black History Month.
The exhibit is called “Teenie Harris: The Man Behind the Lens.”
You can also view Teenie Harris’s work online here thanks for the Carnegie Museum of Art.
For more Black History Month events going on in the city, visit this link.