PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A casting call has gone out for the new Tom Hanks movie that is set to film in Pittsburgh.
Casting directors are looking for paid extras for his latest movie – “A Man Called Otto.”
They are looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, Army recruits, hospital staff, diner patrons, factory workers and more. They need all looks from the 1970s era to the present.
Filming will begin in mid-February.
The remake of the 2015 Swedish film based on novelist Fredrik Backman’s novel will follow “a cranky retired man” who “strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors,” according to IMBb.
