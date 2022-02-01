By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men face a list of charges for two deadly shootings on two Pittsburgh-area roads.
Back in May, Shane Edwards was shot and killed on Route 28 southbound near the Sharpsburg exit. A few hours later, Jasmine Guest was shot and killed while she was riding in a vehicle on the Parkway East near the Wilkinsburg exit.
Police said Howard Milligan and Leroy Irvin are the men responsible.
According to police, Irvin told them Milligan shot at both vehicles and when asked why he did it, Milligan reportedly said because they killed his sister.
Milligan has been in jail since June on unrelated charges. Police are now looking for Irvin.