By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Uniontown.
Police say Keon’te McCargo was shot while in a car.
“These shootings have been going on a long time. And you know, it ended the other night with someone murdered,” said Uniontown police Lt. Thomas Kolencik.
Police say they believe two cars full of people were shooting at each other. They say three people, possbily teenagers, were in the car with the McCargo. Two ran while another rushed McCargo to the hospital.
“Now’s the time to stand up and not be afraid and come forward with any information you have,” Kolencik said.
McCargo’s brother Kail was also shot and killed in a car last September.