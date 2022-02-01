By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC says we’re in a plateau of the pandemic.

Like most of the rest of the country, local COVID-19 hospitalizations are holding steady or falling.

Dr. Donald Yealy says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 took hold quickly here in Western Pennsylvania — and while cases are coming down, the virus is still causing harm, especially to those who are unvaccinated, and that means we can’t become complacent.

“This is not the time to let up. We have said this before and I say it again right now. We may be finished with the pandemic, but it’s not finished with us yet,” Dr. Yealy said.

More than 75% of people hospitalized across the UPMC system for COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated.

UPMC says 25% who are vaccinated against the virus are immuno-compromised.