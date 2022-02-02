SHICKSHINNY, Pa. (AP) — A home went up in flames and explosions Wednesday in northeastern Pennsylvania, with four bodies recovered and two people taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, authorities said.
The fire’s cause is being investigated, but a resident of the home told The Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that explosions reported by witnesses as the fire spread probably came from oxygen tanks one of the victims used.READ MORE: House Fire That Killed West Virginia Man Ruled Arson
There were eight people in the house when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., and two escaped, state police said. Two other people were taken to a hospital.READ MORE: Company Facing Environmental Charges For 2018 Beaver County Pipeline Explosion
Four bodies were recovered, Trooper Deanna Piekanski told the Citizens’ Voice. Autopsies are planned for Thursday.
Shickshinny is a small Susquehanna River community in Luzerne County, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.MORE NEWS: Lawmakers Debate Over Gas Tax Money And What Needs To Be Done To Return It For Proper Purpose
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)