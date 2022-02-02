By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A broken water pipe caused water to come rushing down the side of a parking garage in downtown Pittsburgh.
Water could be seen cascading down from the ninth floor of the Stanwix Street garage early this morning.

WATER GUSHING IN GARAGE— this is at the Stanwix Street Parking garage downtown. It sounds like rain… that’s how much water was coming out. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dNGwF16ED3
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 2, 2022
The fire department was called as well as other maintenance personnel.
Due to the rushing water, the sidewalk in front of the garage became very icy.
Workers are on scene, but the garage remains open.