By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council is voting down a proposal to annex Wilkinsburg, but members say they’ll support it a year from now after more fact-finding and public participation.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Councilman Ricky Burgess Calls Wilkinsburg Annexation ‘Shotgun Wedding’
The announcement came in a joint release from council members, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and merger advocates before fiscal experts testified on the positive impact of annexation Wednesday.
JUST NOW—->Pittsburgh Council preliminary vote on Wilkinsburg is NOT to send annexation proposal to Wilkinsburg voters #KDKA pic.twitter.com/w2k6Wt9SNz
— Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) February 2, 2022
Councilman Ricky Burgess, whose district shares a border with Wilkinsburg, amended legislation to create a special committee that will make each council member responsible for evaluating how their departments in their standing committees can merge more effectively.READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Council Hears Public Input About Proposed Annexation Of Wilkinsburg
“After Council’s formal investigation and thorough public participation, approximately, one year from now, in 2023, if brought before me, I will vote in favor of Wilkinsburg annexation and encourage Wilkinsburg residents to approve it in their May 2023 Primary referendum,” Burgess said in a press release.
Earlier this month, Burgess called the previous process of annexing the majority Black borough a “shotgun wedding.” A judge was requiring City Council to vote on annexation by April 5.MORE NEWS: Plan To Add Wilkinsburg To Pittsburgh Heads To City Council For Consideration
Burgess pointed to the benefits of annexation, saying Pittsburgh will have increased population, land and income while Wilkinsburg will see reduced taxes and better public services, plus parents can send their children to Pittsburgh Public Schools.