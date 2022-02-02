By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The company behind a pipeline explosion in Beaver County in 2018 is charged with environmental crimes.READ MORE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Pennsylvania House Fire; Explosions Reported
Energy Transfer is accused of spilling industrial waste into Raccoon Creek and ignoring erosion concerns that led to a landslide that caused the explosion. TheREAD MORE: House Fire That Killed West Virginia Man Ruled Arson
Barns burned, animals were killed and dozens of people had to evacuate their homes. Two acres of trees burned and six high-voltage towers collapsed.
Energy transfer and its subsidiary ETC Northeast Pipeline now face nine criminal charges.MORE NEWS: Lawmakers Debate Over Gas Tax Money And What Needs To Be Done To Return It For Proper Purpose
The Revolution Pipeline is more than 40 miles long, starting in Butler County and going through Beaver and Allegheny counties to connect to a processing plant in Washington County.