PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, presents part 2 of her stir fry recipe series!

Chicken Stir Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

5 large cloves garlic, grated

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips

Sea salt to taste

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons canola oil (or a bit more if needed to stir fry the chicken)

1 large red bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch-thick strips

1 cup frozen edamame – defrosted

1 bunch scallions chopped

Zest and juice from 1 small lime

½ cup salted roasted peanuts for garnish

White rice for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk the peanut butter with the soy sauce, vinegar, honey, chili garlic sauce, sesame oil, ginger, two-thirds of the garlic and 2 tablespoons warm water until smooth. (If the sauce is too thick, thin with a little additional warm water.) Set aside.

Season the chicken with salt and the red pepper flakes. Heat a large wok over high heat. Add the oil and heat until it begins to smoke. Add the chicken pieces stir fry, stirring from time to time, until the chicken is fully cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to a large plate.

Stir in the remaining garlic, and peppers and season with salt. Stir fry for a just a minute or two. Add the edamame and scallions and stir fry until the scallions begin to turn bright green, but remaining a bit undercooked. Stir in the peanut sauce and simmer for an additional minute. Taste for seasoning. Turn off the heat and let rest a couple of minutes on the stove. Top with lime zest and the juice from the lime and garnish with peanuts. Serve over steamed white rice.

Serves: 4