By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have reached the all-star break and as a result, four players have been reassigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Forwards Michael Chaput and Kasper Bjorkqvist, along with defensemen P.O. Joseph and Juuso Riikola all will head back to the American Hockey League.
Bjorkqvist, Joseph, and Riikola all have made appearances with the Penguins this season while Chaput has yet to play for the NHL club.
The Penguins are sending Tristan Jarry and Jake Guentzel to the NHL All-Star Game this weekend in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, the rest of the club heads into the all-star break and will return to the ice on Tuesday night in Boston.