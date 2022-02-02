By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh tradition is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
The Home and Garden show is set to return for its 40th year next month.
The show is scheduled to take place from March 4-13.
Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can get tickets at the convention center or online at this link.