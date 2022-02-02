By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pitt’s star quarterback Kenny Pickett gets ready for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, he fielded questions from the media, including the possibility of becoming a Steeler.

“The possibility of being drafted there would be really unbelievable, Pittsburgh’s really my second home so that would be kind of a dream,” he said.

The discussion comes in the wake of the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers not having a definitive starter ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“Ben’s a Hall of Famer, had an unbelievable career, he was coached by Coach [Mark] Whipple is pretty cool to be coached by Coach Whip who had Ben and then I got to learn from him so a lot of the things he taught Ben he was teaching me in these past three seasons at Pitt,” said Pickett.

In another relation to the Steelers, aside from sharing a practice facility, prior to becoming the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Matt Canada helped recruit Pickett.

Pickett is expected to be drafted in the first round and the Steelers have the 20th overall pick.