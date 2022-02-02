By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man pleaded guilty to trafficking a woman for sex across the Moon Township area.
Hotel records showed 23-year-old Anthony Juskowich rented rooms in her name over two dozen times, federal prosecutors said.
When he was busted in an undercover sting, federal prosecutors said he bragged to police about how he made $10,000 a month and even pointed to his $700 Louis Vuitton belt.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Man Indicted On Sex Trafficking Charge
He’s accused of grooming a woman he met in Alabama, and after federal prosecutors said he failed to expand his sex trafficking business down south, he convinced her to move to Pittsburgh.
U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said the plea comes after 19 months of work and is western Pennsylvania’s first conviction for sex trafficking an adult.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 2. He could face at least 15 years in prison.