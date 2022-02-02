PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An executive session of Pittsburgh City Council is set to get underway as soon as today — where a hot topic surrounding pay increases for council members will be discussed.
City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith has put a freeze on the potential $16,000 pay raise, pending a legal review of the issue.
The decision made in December was done without public discussion and City Controller Michael Lamb claims a 22% pay raise violates the city’s Home Rule Charter.
That charter doesn't allow elected officials to receive a raise worth more than the average percentage of city employees, which was around 3% last year.
Kail-Smith says the council will now meet with budget officials, its own attorney, and a city solicitor.
“What I am asking our clerk to do is freeze our pay increase until we have an opportunity to have a legal opinion to clarify any miscommunications or any misunderstandings about the budget,” Kail-Smith said.
Kail-Smith has defended the original approval process.
The executive session to discuss the pay hike is expected to happen privately — as early as Wednesday afternoon.