PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania as a dangerous winter mix moves toward the area and cause hazardous conditions.

The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Clarion and Washington counties, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

NEW: KDKA First Alert Weather update… winter storm warning now in effect for pink shaded counties and winter weather advisory for purple counties early Thursday through Friday. Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow all expected through the period. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/IqUNk56HmN — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) February 2, 2022

Alert: Rain, freezing rain, and snow will impact the area as soon as Wednesday night. Over a quarter-inch of freezing rain is now expected. Snow totals, for now, will be 3-6 inches. Things could still change, especially when it comes to snow totals.

Aware: There is currently around 7 inches of snow on the ground and ice chunks on rivers. With the addition of an inch and a half of rain over 36 hours, along with snow melt, and potential ice damming, river flooding will be possible this weekend. River rises of a couple of inches probably is needed before river flooding becomes an issue according to NWS.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says we are on First Alert the next two days with the hazardous weather entering the region starting as early as 7 a.m. Thursday for areas north of I-80 and will last through Friday afternoon.

The start of the system will be rain later this evening with a transition to freezing rain in the late morning hours of Thursday. Ice will accumulate on branches and cars before roadways. But, by the afternoon hours, roads will be icy with more than a glaze expected until later Thursday evening around dinner time.

This is a very complex system and most areas north of I-80 will see all snow. Around 4 inches or more is what models are showing right now.

Snow totals for Pittsburgh look to be reduced because of the warmer air and the freezing rain and sleet.

No doubt it’ll still be a slushy, icy mess Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, so if you can avoid the roadways please do! With systems like this warm air usually wins out and areas south of 422 may only get 2-3 inches.

Flooding is also a risk due to ice jammed on the Allegheny River. It’ll be the first to cool off.

Friday, all day, will be below freezing with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Snow doesn’t wrap up until later Friday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to drop for the weekend, and we are back to lows near single digits and highs only in the upper 20s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.