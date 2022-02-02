PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Area firefighters and power companies are prepping for the snow and ice headed toward the Pittsburgh area.

“We have a lot of cobblestone brick roads,” Duquesne Volunteer Fire Department Chief Frank Cobb said. “Our biggest challenge is keeping the trucks warmed up and chained up and keeping our paths clear to make it out to the emergency.”

One road Cobb pays attention to is Center Street. He said when it is too icy, his trucks can’t get up or down.

“We have to tie off a rope to get to them to make a rescue,” the fire chief said.

Inside the fire station, chains are ready to go to combat any potential ice.

“These are automatic Z-chains. They get wrapped around the tire of a truck,” Cobb said.

“We have also guaranteed staff around,” he added. “We have four to six personnel on station at all times throughout the duration of the storm for a quick response.”

In Pittsburgh, Duquesne Light has extra crews ready to go for its over 600,000 customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

“Our storm team has been activated,” said Hollie Geitner, Duquesne Light communications director. “There could be power outages.”

Geitner said a quarter-inch or more of ice can bring down power lines and trees.

“Ice is our biggest concern. The good news is we are not expecting heavy wind,” she said.