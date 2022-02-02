By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
"And the nominees are…"
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has released its nominees for this year.
This year’s list includes Beck, Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Dolly Parton, And Carly Simon.
Not only has the list been released, but the hall of fame wants to hear from you – the fans. You can start voting for your favorites and select up to five nominees daily through April 29.
You can “Rock The Vote” at this link!