FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Warning issued as freezing rain and snow could cause hazardous conditions.
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Alex Ovechkin, COVID-19, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID-19 following an overtime game against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night.

READ MORE: Orlov Scores In Overtime, Leads Capitals Past Penguins 4-3

The Capitals announced the news in a tweet Wednesday.

Last night, the Penguins lost to the Capitals 4-3 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena.

Ovechkin was in the lineup.

Because of the positive test, Ovechkin will no longer participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.