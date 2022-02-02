By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID-19 following an overtime game against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night.READ MORE: Orlov Scores In Overtime, Leads Capitals Past Penguins 4-3
The Capitals announced the news in a tweet Wednesday.
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is unavailable tonight versus the Edmonton Oilers due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol. Based on a positive test result, Ovechkin will not participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 2, 2022
Last night, the Penguins lost to the Capitals 4-3 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena.
Ovechkin was in the lineup.
Because of the positive test, Ovechkin will no longer participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.