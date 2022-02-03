By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens of flights were canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday ahead of this latest winter storm.

Bob Kerlik, Allegheny County Airport Authority spokesperson, said there were 268 flights arriving and departing on Thursday, and 85 were canceled. On top of that, some flights are already canceled for Friday.

Kerlik said crews began applying chemicals to the runways and taxiways early Thursday morning and will continue throughout the night to reduce freezing.

That’s not stopping airlines from canceling flights, leaving some passengers wondering when or if they’ll make it to their destinations. Some passengers got their flights canceled not once but in some cases two and three times.

Jason Klein from New Hampshire said, “My flight here got canceled and then my flight out got canceled. And then I changed it to a day and then it got canceled again and then I changed it again and then it got canceled again. Now I changed airlines, so I’m going American so hopefully at 5:30 I’ll get out of here.”

Kerlik said, “With the cancelations that we’re seeing as a result of the storm, not just at PIT but across the country, so we’re advising passengers to make sure you check with your airlines in advance before you come to the airport about your flight status. Things change, cancelations can happen quickly.”