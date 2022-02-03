PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Not much to say about the weather today besides that I hope that you listen to your local weather forecast and leaders saying to stay home.

Freezing rain has arrived in our area and the leading edge of freezing rain will slowly drop to the southeast over the course of the morning and especially this afternoon.

Right Now: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 10:00 a.m. on Friday for a big part of our area.

Alert: Rain, freezing rain, and snow will impact the area throughout the day. Over a quarter-inch of freezing rain is now expected. Snow totals, for now, will be 1-3” with higher totals expected to the north.

Aware: Cold temperatures return for the weekend. May fall below 0 on Saturday morning.

This is an ice storm that we are dealing with.

Freezing rain is arriving about when we thought it would yesterday.

Now it appears freezing rain will continue longer than we originally thought. Now lasting through the early morning hours of Friday.

This means hazardous, icy conditions could stick around for the morning rush on Friday. It also will bring down snow totals to probably around 1-3” of snow for the Pittsburgh area.

What’s next?

We’ll see light but consistent rain showers through the day today. Temperatures obviously are expected to drop to below 32 degrees so freezing rain will be possible.

Snow showers start tomorrow around 3:00 a.m. for Pittsburgh and accumulating snow should end before we hit the afternoon.

Skies will clear out just in time for temperatures to plummet on Saturday morning. I am now dropping morning lows down to 1° on Saturday and we may see temperatures even colder than that.

