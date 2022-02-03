By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man in the Hill District.
Jalaspian Charles was convicted of first-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person and a firearms violation in Isaac Harrison’s death. A judge ordered him to serve life in prison plus an additional 2 to 4 years.
The shooting happened on Memorial Day along Chauncey Drive in 2019.
Investigators said a small fight broke out before escalating into gunfire. Harrison was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. A 15-year-old girl was also hurt.
Charles was arrested in Denver a few months after the shooting.