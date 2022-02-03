By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania is bracing for a severe winter storm consisting of rain, ice, and snow throughout the region.
A winter storm warning has been issued and will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Clarion and Washington counties, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia.
NEW: KDKA First Alert Weather update… winter storm warning now in effect for pink shaded counties and winter weather advisory for purple counties early Thursday through Friday. Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow all expected through the period. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/IqUNk56HmN
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) February 2, 2022
