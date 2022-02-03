BY: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people are facing attempted homicide charges after a baby was hospitalized in critical condition.
Pittsburgh police said they were called to a hospital on Nov. 25 for a baby who had injuries consistent with shaking.
Investigators found the baby was injured when in the care of 24-year-old Teshawn Ahkir Williams and 25-year-old Tamaya Harris.
They’re charged with endangering the welfare of children, criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
They turned themselves in to police and are in the Allegheny County Jail.