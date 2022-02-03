By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The KDKA First Alert Weather Team has been working all week to prepare for this week’s 1-2 punch of freezing rain Thursday followed by snow Friday.

As of this writing Thursday afternoon, most areas have been getting rain, some of it freezing.

Below is a rough guide on coverage you can expect from our First Alert Weather Team through the rest of the day Thursday. Some of this is subject to change:

+ 3 p.m.: Mary Ours will provide a live weather update on Facebook.

+ 4 p.m.: Mary Ours will have a short weather report on KDKA News at 4 p.m. Chris Hoffman, Meghan Schiller and Amy Wadas will report live from various points around town on weather and road conditions.

+ 4:15 p.m.: Mary Ours will have a full weather report on KDKA News at 4 p.m.

+ 4:30 p.m.: Mary Ours will have a short weather report on KDKA News at 4 p.m. And Jessica Guay will report live from the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab.

+ 4:30 p.m. A Winter Weather Checklist will be posted to our Facebook and Twitter pages.

+ 4:45 p.m.: Mary Ours will have a full weather report on KDKA News at 4 p.m. And Shelley Bortz will report on weather-related flight delays and cancellations.

+ 4:55 p.m.: Royce Jones will report live from the field on weather and road conditions.

+ 5 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a short weather update on KDKA News at 5 p.m. Chris Hoffman and Amy Wadas will report live from various points around town on weather and road conditions. And Jessica Guay will report live from the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab.

+ 5:15 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a full weather report on KDKA News at 5 p.m. And Meghan Schiller will report live from the field on weather and road conditions.

+ 5:30 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a short weather update on KDKA News at 5 p.m. And Royce Jones will report live from the field on weather and road conditions.

+ 5:45 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a full weather report on KDKA News at 5 p.m.

+ 5:55 p.m.: John Shumway will share tips on how to drive safely on icy roads.

+ 6 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a short weather update on KDKA News at 6 p.m. Chris Hoffman, Meghan Schiller and Amy Wadas will report live from various points around town on weather and road conditions. And Jessica Guay will report live from the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab.

+ 6:15 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a full weather update on KDKA News at 6 p.m. Royce Jones will report live from the field on weather and road conditions.

+ 6:30 p.m.: Ray Petelin will have a short weather update on KDKA News at 6:30 p.m. Erika Stanish will report live from the field on weather and road conditions.

+ 6:55 p.m.: Jessica Guay will report live from the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab.

+ 7 p.m.: A car emergency supplies/safety kit list will be posted to our Facebook and Twitter pages.

This story is currently being updated with our evening coverage plan.