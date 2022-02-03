By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHICAGO (KDKA) – A popular salad dressing has recalled two types of its salad dressing.
Conagra Brands has issued the recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing as well as Thousand Island Dressing that has been deemed unsafe for some.
Both of them contain eggs, but that was not put on the affected products’ labels.
Those with allergies risk a serious reaction.
You can get the full list of affected products and what the next steps are on the FDA’s website.