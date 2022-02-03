By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration has an important reminder for students planning on going to college.
The deadline is right around the corner to submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
Residents must submit that application by May 1. However, the deadline is extended until Aug. 1 for some first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade, or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable two-year program.
More information about applying can be found here.