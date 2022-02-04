PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ice created a mess for many in Beaver County as thousands were without power for some of the day.

Ice glazed over everything from signs to power lines, and trees. Trees fell onto power lines causing many of the outages.

Beaver County Emergency Services said the majority of the outages were in Center and Hopewell townships.

Around 5:30, Duquesne Light said about 1,100 customers are still without power. At the height of the storm, there were about 12,000 without service.

Other parts of the county were not as icy when KDKA crews drove through Friday. The hope is to get the power back on by 1 p.m. Saturday. Due to conditions, it could take some more time.

A handful of First Energy customers lost power and should have power restored by 7:30 Friday night.

Five warming centers were set up to help people with no power for heat. Beaver County Emergency Services wants to remind people to be careful with space heaters and to not use stoves for heat.

Emergency Services Director Eric Brewer said they’ve had several calls for carbon monoxide Friday.

“Check on family. Check on friends. Check on pets. Now it’s more important to do that. Check on your family. Check on the elderly. Make sure they’re okay,” Brewer said over Zoom.

No major incidents were reported in the county. There was one home that had to be reduced as the Connoquenessing Creek flooded.

PennDOT will continue to have crews out overnight clearing roads to try and prevent any icing over.