PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rail lines on the T are not running due to icy conditions.
This is affecting the Silver, Red, and Blue Lines.
Port Authority tells us the lines have iced up in the yard, causing no service to get out.
A portion of the overhead power lines went down near the rail center in South Hills this morning, which led to the rail cars becoming unusable.
A bus shuttle is being provided between South Hills Village and downtown Pittsburgh but it’s only able to serve the high-level platforms.
