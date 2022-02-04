By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – It’s NHL All-Star Weekend in Sin City and the Penguins are sending two representatives.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Jake Guentzel are headed to Vegas as part of the festivities and we now know which competitions they will be taking part in on Friday night.

Jarry will be one of eight goalies competing in the NHL Save Streak.

The NHL Save Streak is a goalie-centered event, with the goalies trying to make the most saves in a row, earning points for their division, in Jarry’s case, the Metropolitan Division.

The winning goalie gets $25,000.

Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel will be a participant in the NHL Accuracy Shooting event.

Guentzel is one of nine NHLers taking part in the competition when the players take aim at targets set up in the net and try to knock them down in the least amount of time with the least amount of pucks.

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.