LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – With all the rain falling overnight, some creeks and streams just couldn’t handle it. That was the case in Westmoreland County where the Loyalhanna spilled out of its banks onto Route 982.

Dozens of drivers KDKA saw ignored the “road closed” signs along Route 982 Friday morning and drove through. Most vehicles made it, but not one car. He got stuck and needed friends to help him out. For hours KDKA witnessed all kinds of vehicles — pick-up trucks, SUVs and even an ambulance — drive through a long stretch of high water along the busy road.

IGNORING SIGNS… part of Rte. 982 in Westmoreland Co. is closed due to flooding but drivers are traveling through anyhow… @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HWZrRG2ieO — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 4, 2022

The flooded part of Route 982 was between Route 30 and Mission Road.

A woman who lives nearby said flooding on this road is not uncommon. She also said most times, people who ignore the road closed signs and drive right on through and don’t realize until it’s too late they made a big mistake.

“And a lot of the times we have to call the fire department to come in and rescue people. They sit on top of their cars and they wait to be rescued by boat,” said Sara McDowell. “Then they look like fools and then they get fined, so you know, that’s what happens.”

Luckily, this time around KDKA did not see anyone needing to be rescued by boat.

The road has since reopened and crews have plowed and salted it too.