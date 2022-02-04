By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been removed from consideration for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The bid committee for the RNC announced the news Friday, a release from the city said.

The city said Visit Pittsburgh initiated the bid last year and Mayor Ed Gainey previously signed a letter of support “as a matter of procedure.”

“I look forward to engaging with our business community to find opportunities for economic growth and empowerment for our city,” Gainey said in a city-issued release. “While I still had questions regarding the RNC’s impact on safety, covid-19 mitigation, and effect on Pittsburgh, I am committed to bringing in events that showcase Pittsburgh’s incredible values. We are one of the most welcoming cities in America and I look forward to sharing our home with the world. As we look for future events to come to Pittsburgh I am dedicated to ensuring the benefits are shared equitably with our small, local, and diverse businesses and that these events reflect and embody the values of Pittsburgh.”

With Pittsburgh no longer in the running, Salt Lake City, Nashville and Milwaukee are now on the Republican short-list to host the next presidential convention.

Pittsburgh’s bid to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024 sparked controversy among Democrats. Not every Democratic official thought it was a good idea to promote an opposing political party.

Jerad Bacher, CEO of VisitPittsburgh, told KDKA-TV last month that the convention woud be an economic winner for the city.