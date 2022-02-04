WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — They’re running on caffeine, but plowing into the weekend.

“Coffees too numerous to count and extremely, extremely busy,” said Lori Musto, assistant district executive of maintenance for PennDOT.

PennDOT’s snowplow drivers will continue to run their routes until shift change at midnight.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller stopped by the salt domes along Interstate 79 in Bridgeville and Wexford. She watched as drivers reloaded with salt and headed back out to continue their lengthy routes.

After each reload, the drivers hit their brakes a few times to get the salt to slide to the back of the truck. Once their shift is complete, the drivers are expected to fully empty their trucks, so the wet salt doesn’t clump and cause jams in the spreader.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller checked in with Musto, who oversees 70-plus crews across Allegheny County.

“I would say it’s just widespread,” said Musto, “It’s the fact that we were pretty much cleaned up, we had things under control, and now some more heavy bands are coming through. Temperatures are staying in the low 20s so we’re getting some refreeze.”

Musto told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that areas in the South Hills fared much better with freezing rain than areas up north toward Beaver, which dealt with more widespread ice and heavier bands of snow.