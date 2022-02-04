By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is closing one of its bridges after engineers discovered a portion had shifted.
The Port Authority said an employee noticed Friday morning that a joint on the deck of the bridge that carries the South Busway appeared to have expanded.
Also known as the Palm Garden Bridge, the over 1,000-foot span was built in 1977 and is only used by buses and the T.
The bridge is stable, the Port Authority said, but will remain closed until repairs can be made. The Port Authority said it was last inspected in October 2020 and was rated satisfactory.
Red Line T cars will detour with the Blue/Silver Line from Overbrook Junction to Downtown. A rail shuttle will operate between Overbrook Junction to Potomac Station, and bus shuttles will operate between Potomac Station and Station Square.
Bus detours are still being finalized but will be posted on the Port Authority’s website.